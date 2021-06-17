Covid: Leeds OK Comics sales down as workers stay home
The owner of an city centre comic shop has told of the "heartbreaking" effects of the pandemic on shopping habits.
OK Comics has been based in Thornton's Arcade, Leeds, for 17 years but in-store sales are about 40% down on an ordinary year.
Jared Myland, the shop's owner, said: "It's one heartbreaking week after another."
Andrew Carter, of the Centre for Cities, said: "Our big urban centres have seen a dramatic drop in footfall."
Mr Carter, chief executive of the independent research unit, said: "As restrictions lift the weakest recovery has been in those urban centres like Leeds."
Mr Myland said on Twitter: "Our government allowing us to do things doesn't mean people are happy or comfortable doing them".
He blamed fewer people working in the city centre, the closure of bigger stores such as Debenhams reducing footfall, and safety concerns.
The shop was closed completely for about six months during the pandemic and selling more online "could be what saves us", he said.
His tweet received offers to shop there in future, commiserations from other bookshops and support from as far afield as Canada.
The world has changed.— Jared of OK Comics (@OKComics) June 14, 2021
It's obvious the way people shop has changed. Even though stores are allowed to reopen, and people are allowed to visit us, it's our experience here at OK Comics that this just isn't happening.
It's one heartbreaking week after another. pic.twitter.com/Ll8zWbvRug
Mr Carter said the retail impact on Leeds was magnified as the city was an "office hub" with a higher proportion of such workers than other cities.
"The office workers have upped sticks and gone home," he said.
However, he had words of encouragement for the comic shop and other independents: "If they can survive a tricky six to 12 months as people readjust then the future of Leeds city centre is a positive one," he said.
Mr Myland said: "We are already planning our 20th anniversary so we'd better get there but this makes it difficult.
"I'm not in this to be a millionaire but it's good for people to spend money locally."
