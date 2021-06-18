Leeds East End Park stabbing: Police get extra stop-and-search powers
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been stabbed in Leeds, prompting police to bring in extra stop-and-search powers.
The victim suffered a serious knife wound to his back during an altercation involving a group of youths on Ascot Terrace in East End Park on Thursday.
A 24-hour Section 60 order has since been put in place covering part of east Leeds until 20:29 BST on Friday.
The order, which will be reviewed later, means officers can stop and search anyone without suspicion.
The victim of the stabbing was taken to hospital for emergency surgery for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.
A cordon remains in place around Ascot Terrace while forensic examinations and specialist searches take place.
Det Insp James Entwistle said: "We are treating this incident very seriously and are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances and identify those involved."
He said he appreciated the stabbing would "cause understandable concern in the community" and that officers were in the area to offer reassurance.
Police said the Section 60 order covered the area surrounding the A64 York Road, encompassing Burmantofts, East End Park, Harehills, Gipton, Halton Moor and Seacroft.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.