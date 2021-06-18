Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan charged with sexually assaulting boy
A Conservative MP is to stand trial charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008.
Imran Ahmad Khan, the MP for Wakefield, West Yorkshire, is alleged to have groped the teenager in Staffordshire.
Mr Ahmad Khan, 47, who was elected in 2019, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court via video-link on Thursday to deny the charge.
In a statement his solicitor said he "strenuously denies the accusation and it will be vigorously defended".
Details of the charge can only now be reported after reporting restrictions were lifted on Friday.
During Thursday's hearing Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring said the case was not suitable for trial in the magistrates' court and sent the case to the Old Bailey.
Granting Mr Ahmad Khan unconditional bail he said his next court appearance would be on 15 July.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Mr Ahmad Khan said he denied the accusation "in the strongest terms".
Following the hearing a spokesperson for the Conservative Party said: "Imran Ahmad Khan has had the whip suspended. As there is an ongoing court case we will not be commenting further."
A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said it had made the decision to charge Mr Ahmad Khan "after reviewing a file of evidence from Staffordshire Police".
