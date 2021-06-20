Allotment holders in Kirklees Council bullying claims
Allotment holders say they have been "bullied" and plants sprayed with weed killer in an ongoing council row.
Campaigners at Cemetery Road Allotments, Huddersfield, were told some land was being cleared to make way for a school, Kirklees Council said.
Plot holders said plants were sprayed with weed killer and alternative allotments offered were "sub-par".
The council said allotment holders had been warned to move belongings and plants ahead of work starting there.
It said it had "offered every assistance" to help people move.
In 2020, the Court of Appeal ruled in the council's favour following a two-year fight by campaigners to save the land.
A £9.7m primary school is set to be built on the site, prompting the removal of 32 plots.
Debby Fulgoni, who has been using a plot destined for demolition, said she was "devastated" after finding out her plants had been sprayed with weed killer.
"That plot has meant the world to me and my son," she said.
"When I told him the news, I found it hard to console him.
"We've been bullied off the ones at the top and the other allotment holders, who have just lost the will to fight any more, have been moved on to substandard plots that they are still trying to get the council to sort out."
Ms Fulgoni claims the alternative allotments offered had not been prepared, meaning she could not move easily.
Kirklees Council said it had told allotment holders about work starting at the site from 26 April and had asked them to remove their belongings from the area.
A spokesperson added: "We have offered every assistance to make the move as easy as possible, including providing assistance to transfer their belongings prior to this date.
"It is unfortunate that no action was taken by two plot holders to remove their belongings or plants, despite having every opportunity to work with us."
