Yorkshire A&E staff under huge strain amid record rise in patients
A&E staff in parts of Yorkshire are under "huge strain" following a record rise in patient numbers.
The West Yorkshire Association of Acute Trusts said there had been a 17.4% increase in the first week of June compared with the same period in 2019.
One trust said it expected to see 1,000 extra patients this month while another recorded its highest ever daily admissions figure of 828 on 7 June.
Dr Helen Law said "unmet demand" from the pandemic could be to blame.
The West Yorkshire Association of Acute Trusts (WYAAT) represents six hospital trusts, Airedale, Bradford, Calderdale & Huddersfield, Harrogate & District, Leeds and Mid Yorkshire.
It said the increase was not Covid-related and that patients were attending with the more usual illnesses and injuries seen by emergency departments.
Dr Law, a consultant in emergency medicine at the Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, said the demand was almost as high as it was "during the peaks of Covid".
"In recent weeks we've seen a huge increase in demand and need for our care, both walk-in patients and more seriously ill patients," she said.
Harrogate & District trust reported a 23% increase during the first week of June compared with the same week in 2019 and Dr Law said demand was still rising.
"Normally we would see about 4,000 patients a month, but we are projected to see around 5,000 patients in June," she said.
Elsewhere in Yorkshire, the Leeds trust saw 828 patients in its A&E departments at Leeds General Infirmary and St James's on 7 June, the highest number it had ever recorded.
The Bradford trust said it had recorded its highest level of admissions in four years on 7 June.
Dr Law said the rising figures were "a big deal" for already stretched departments.
"Our staff are already tired after working through the Covid pandemic and each shift is busy and relentless and there are times we are really struggling to cope," she said.
