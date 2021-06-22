Otley Burger Company's 'despicable' Father's Day ad slammed
A burger firm which used pictures of infamous men in a Father's Day social media post has been branded "despicable" by a man whose mother was killed by one of those featured.
The post, by the Otley Burger Company, included images of Peter Sutcliffe, Jimmy Savile and Fred West.
Richard McCann, whose mother was murdered by Sutcliffe, said the post was "highly insensitive".
The company, based in West Yorkshire, has been approached for comment.
Mr McCann's mother, Wilma, was the first of 13 women murdered by Sutcliffe across Yorkshire and north west England between 1975 and 1980.
He said he "couldn't believe it" when he saw the promotional post, which has since been removed.
"It hurt me, it shocked me that somebody would think this was an appropriate piece of marketing.
"To choose something so highly inappropriate and highly insensitive. I am just gobsmacked."
Mr McCann, from Leeds, said he had challenged the company about the piece, but it had been unapologetic.
He said the response to criticism from himself and other social media users was "well, they are all dads". Several of the figures featured did not have children.
"It's absolutely despicable, it just beggars belief," he said.
The post also featured former US President Donald Trump and former Libyan leader Colonel Gaddafi.
It is not the first post made by the company which has attracted criticism.
For Mother's Day in March, Yorkshire Live reported the firm had posted an image of Karen Matthews, who was jailed for perverting the course of justice and child neglect after the hoax kidnapping of her daughter in West Yorkshire in 2008.
