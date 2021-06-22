Bradford temple cannabis factory 'gardener' to be deported
A cannabis "gardener" caught tending a £1m drugs factory inside a former Sikh temple is to be deported.
Albanian national Fatjon Jaupas, 38, was arrested when police raided the building in Bradford in May.
Inside officers discovered 645 plants in six specially equipped rooms and a CCTV system to monitor the premises.
Jaupas was sentenced to 24 months in jail suspended for two years and told he would be deported after pleading guilty to producing cannabis.
Prosecutor Deborah Smithies told Bradford Crown Court the building in Brearton Street had a living area with "a freezer full of food" and CCTV cameras monitoring the entrance.
She said Jaupas, of no fixed abode, told police he had been working to pay off a debt when he was arrested, but made no further comment during his police interview.
She told the court said she had been told the drugs had an estimated value in the region of £1m.
'No future'
Defence barrister Rodney Ferm said there was no evidence his client was anything but a "gardener" and that was why he had been left there.
He said Jaupas had come to the country illegally and had been working in the "black economy" at various construction sites and car washes.
"It was only a matter of time before he met up with people who directed him to this operation," he said.
"He has no future in this country and his wish now is to go back to Albania."
Passing sentence, Judge Colin Burn said the sentence meant Jaupas would be deported.
He added: "I'm satisfied there is no public interest in you being kept in this country at British taxpayers' expense."
