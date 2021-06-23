Leeds stabbing: Appeal after cyclist stabs pedestrian
- Published
A 19-year-old man needed life-saving surgery after being stabbed in the back by a man on a mountain bike.
The victim was walking home with friends on Wade Lane, Leeds, when the attacker rode up behind him, police said.
He suffered a single stab wound to the back in the incident shortly before 02:00 BST on Sunday 30 May.
Anyone who witnessed the attack, or who saw the suspect in the area at the time, is being urged to contact police.
Det Insp James Entwistle, from West Yorkshire Police, said: "This was a cowardly attack from behind on the victim who was simply walking along the pavement chatting with friends at the time."
Police said they believed the victim had been targeted but the motive for the attack was unknown.
The suspect is described as mixed race, aged 19 to 20, 5ft 9ins tall, and of medium build.
Police say he was wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit and a face covering and was riding a dark-coloured mountain bike.
After the attack it is thought he fled along Lovell Park Road towards Little London.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.