Kooler Bar: Hundreds turn out for Leeds ice cream seller's funeral
Hundreds of people have lined the streets for the funeral of a "one of a kind" ice cream seller.
John 'Kooler Bar' Collier, who died earlier this month aged 76, was a well-known face in Chapeltown, Leeds.
A convoy of ice cream vans, one with a floral tribute reading 'Kooler' across the bonnet, followed behind the hearse as people clapped and waved when the cortege passed.
Earlier this month a 'lolly salute' took place to remember the seller.
Speaking last week Mr Collier's son, Jon-Paul Collier said his father had "just wanted to see a smile on people's faces"
Others described him as "kind-hearted, generous and one of a kind".
