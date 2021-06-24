Keighley abuse: Three guilty of raping teenager in her home
- Published
Three men have been found guilty of raping a vulnerable teenage girl who they abused and exploited.
The group preyed upon the 14-year-old in her home in Keighley, West Yorkshire, while her mum was at work.
Jurors at Bradford Crown Court heard the teenager took to sleeping with a knife under her pillow due to her fear of the men.
Nazir Khan, Usman Sultan and Kamran Hussain will be sentenced on 10 September.
The three had denied abusing the girl between 2008 and 2009.
Opening the trial in May, Kama Melly QC, prosecuting, described how the girl often felt "frightened" and "petrified" of the men coming to her house, so took to keeping the knife in her bed.
Police were made aware of two allegations of rape at the time but the girl did not disclose exactly what was happening as the men had convinced her they were friends and she was not being exploited, the court heard.
Khan, 28, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of two counts of rape. He is already serving a 13-year sentence for rape.
Sultan, 28, of Lawkholme Lane, Keighley, was found guilty of three counts of rape and was remanded in custody.
Kamran Hussain, 28, of Hawk Street, Keighley, was found guilty of one count of rape. He was bailed but told by the judge that "a custodial sentence is inevitable".
Three other defendants were cleared of all charges.
They are - Ali Razaq, 27, of Hawk Street, Keighley, Haasan Ali, 28, of Hollings Lane, Keighley and Sohail Hussain, 30, of Westview Drive, Keighley.
A seventh defendant - Kasam Hussain, 30, of Lister Street, Keighley - was cleared of all charges earlier in the trial on the orders of the judge.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.