Batley and Spen by-election: Polls open as 16 candidates vie for seat
- Published
Related Topics
Voters are going to the polls in the Batley and Spen by-election on Thursday to decide their new MP.
Polling booths opened at 07:00 BST and will remain open for people to cast their ballot until 22:00 BST.
There are 16 candidates standing in the election which was triggered when former Labour MP Tracy Brabin became West Yorkshire's first elected mayor.
Votes will be counted in nearby Huddersfield and a result is expected on Friday morning.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.