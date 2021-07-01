Najeebullah Nekzad: Body-in-car murder accused appears in court
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 19-year-old man found dead in an abandoned car.
Najeebullah Nekzad, from Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, was found inside a Fiat Punto in Scammonden, near Huddersfield, on 31 August 2019. Police say he had died three days earlier.
Gol Zazai, 29, from Ashton-under-Lyne, appeared before magistrates in Leeds on Thursday charged with murder.
He was remanded in custody to appear at the Leeds Crown Court on Friday.
