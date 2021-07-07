Covid-19: Businesses and vulnerable people react to rule removal
Businesses currently operating under restrictions and vulnerable people managing health conditions have been sharing their reactions to the government plans to scrap Covid-19 rules.
The move, which includes optional mask wearing and an end to social distancing, has meant some with compromised immune systems now feel less able to use public transport and go to shops.
West and South Yorkshire's regional mayors urged people on public transport to continue to wear masks past 19 July, with their Greater Manchester counterpart calling for a government "rethink".
With the decisions now likely to be in the hands of the individual, if the plan is confirmed on 12 July, the BBC asked if people's behaviours or business plans will change.
'I'll keep my mask'
Reece Jacob, originally from South Milford in North Yorkshire but now living in Manchester, caught Covid during the first wave of the pandemic in March 2020.
Despite an initial mild illness, the 29-year-old suffered symptoms of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) and Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME), with a consultant later confirming it was a form of long Covid.
He heard Monday's announcement shortly after his final session at a fatigue clinic.
"When I heard the announcement, I wasn't surprised but I was dismayed - I am shocked that long Covid isn't being included in the conversation," he said.
"The vaccine protects against death and hospitalisation very effectively, however I wasn't hospitalised and yet I am still desperately ill more than 15 months on from my initial infection.
"This isn't to mention the higher proportion of young adults and children who have yet to be vaccinated, who are also at risk of developing long Covid."
Mr Jacob said he would be wearing a mask in enclosed areas "until the data shows that cases have gone down considerably".
'Customers must feel safe'
Manjit's Kitchen in Leeds has been serving up vegetarian and vegan Indian food for more than a decade in the city, with the business opening its first restaurant six months before the pandemic hit.
After staying afloat by preparing "reheat at home" meals for delivery or collection while the restaurant was forced to close, its owners have been welcoming back customers to its Kirkstall Road eatery.
Michael Jameson, co-owner, says they're taking the unusual move of maintaining its current 50% capacity.
"Before Covid we had about 32 seats, we're probably about 15 at the minute with social distancing and we think we'll keep that going," he said.
"It feels that's where our customers are at and it's what they want. I don't think we'll move back to communal tables and we'll keep a lot of the things we put in place to keep people safe."
He said it was a relief the "pressure was off" making sure customers were checking in with the NHS app or wearing masks.
"Customers are choosing the places where they go, if they walk into a busy place and don't feel safe they won't go there," he said.
"We've had customers come in once and come back again. We don't want to mess that up by reverting to where we were before."
Masks 'a difficult call'
Jacqui Drake, 58, from Apperley Bridge in Bradford, has stage four melanoma and has been forced to shield for nine months since March 2020.
Ms Drake heard the announcement after returning from her latest immunotherapy session at the hospital.
"It's a difficult call, you've got to look at your own situation and decide what's acceptable to you, but when you wear a mask you're protecting other people," she said.
"I struggle with my breathing if I've got a mask on so I wear a clear visor as I've only got one lung - they're easier for me to breathe through and you can see people's mouths and faces.
"I don't mind if people still want to wear a mask, I'll possibly wear mine and see how things go."
She added: "At the start of this I had a choice whether to continue my treatment and go to the hospital, and I know some cancer patients opted not to and unfortunately now they're in a difficult position."
'We're in good shape'
In May, the family-friendly Deer Shed music and comedy event near Topcliffe in North Yorkshire said it would be running a socially distanced 'Base Camp Plus' event, despite the date being after the planned lifting of Covid restrictions.
The event will see all attendees having their own separate camping pitch and toilet, as they did in 2020, with hopes the festival will return to its usual setup in 2022.
"So many festivals have been hanging on and hanging on for this, I cannot imagine the state of their mental health," said co-director Oliver Jones.
"If we'd have hung on until now to make the decision, our audience would have been utterly frantic, God knows what the rules would have been for acts that would have come in from Europe."
The reduced capacity event between 30 July and 2 August will see 2,500 attending, with measures still in place to encourage some social distancing in certain areas of the site.
"People who put festivals on are not risk-averse, but it gets to the point where it becomes irresponsible for the health of those who work for you and your own health," Mr Jones said.
"Relative to many, we're in good shape because we made the decision early."
He added: "I think the world's looking at the UK, here's a fairly well-advanced vaccinated population, the Delta variant is let loose, what is going to happen?"
