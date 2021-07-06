Halifax pedestrian killed by dustbin lorry
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a dustbin lorry, police have confirmed.
The incident happened on Queen's Road in Halifax, West Yorkshire, shortly after 08:30 BST on Tuesday.
Despite the efforts of emergency services the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.
"Initial inquiries are ongoing and road closures are in place," a force spokesperson added.
