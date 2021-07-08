Covid: Leeds Teaching Hospitals postpone elective operations
Planned elective operations at hospitals in Leeds are being postponed due to staff dealing with a rise in Covid 19 patients.
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said there was a "significant demand" for services including in the emergency departments.
It runs eight hospitals including Leeds General Infirmary and St James's.
Hospital bosses said the postponements meant patients requiring urgent medical treatment were prioritised.
Dr Phil Wood, chief medical officer at the trust, said: "Drawing on experience from previous waves of the pandemic, we are enacting plans to help us treat increased numbers of Covid admissions while still providing care to those patients waiting for scheduled operations.
"We are constantly reviewing the situation and we are committed to achieving timely and safe care for all our patients."
The trust formed in 1998 said it was one of the largest and busiest acute hospital trusts in the UK.
It took a similar step in October over a previous rise in Covid patients.
Dr Wood said the rest of the NHS was also seeing an increase in patients admitted with Covid-19.
"Our hospitals continue to be incredibly busy", he added.
