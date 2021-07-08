Asda HQ bomb scare in Leeds triggered by returned goods
A customer returning electrical items triggered a bomb scare at Asda's head office in Leeds, police said.
The supermarket chain's headquarters in Great Wilson Street was evacuated after a "suspect package" was discovered among items of mail just after 11:00 BST.
A police cordon was put in place and surrounding roads were sealed off.
An investigation by Army bomb disposal officers found the parcel contained returned electrical products.
In a statement, West Yorkshire Police thanked the public for their patience and said the cordon and road closures had been lifted.
An Asda spokesperson said: "Asda House was evacuated earlier today at the request of the police and we would like to thank them for their speedy response.
"We would also like to thank our colleagues who followed the correct procedures and we are pleased that our office is back open as normal."
