Huddersfield crash: 18-year-old dies in hit-and-run
- Published
An 18-year-old has been killed in a hit-and-run crash.
The young man was crossing Penistone Road in Kirkburton, Huddersfield, at 12:20 BST when he was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
West Yorkshire Police said the car failed to stop but was found a short time later.
Two men in their 30s arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving remain in custody.
The pair were also arrested on suspicion of other offences, the force said.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with footage of the crash to contact them.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.