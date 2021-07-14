Otley residents' anger over bright billboard outside homes
- Published
An illuminated billboard which kept people awake due to the light it cast has been dimmed after an investigation.
Some people living near the digital advertising in Otley, West Yorkshire, said the brightness had shone into their homes and prevented children from sleeping.
Resident Alan Smith described the situation as "awful".
The firm behind the billboard said there had been a technical issue which had now been fixed.
However, Mr Smith and others believe the modern display should never have been allowed to be sited near their homes to begin with.
When the billboard was first switched on at the Piper Lane site in June, Mr Smith said the brightness was like "floodlights" shining into his home.
"It was awful. My daughter likes to look at the sunset from her room but this really spoilt her enjoyment," he said.
"Other residents said they had problems getting their kids to sleep because it was so bright."
Approval for digital billboards do not go through the usual planning permission process.
Residents are not consulted, and decisions are not referred to councillors, instead being made by the planning authority who can only use a very specific legal framework to make the decision.
Leeds City Council said as with all applications for advertisements, it was only able to assess based on visual amenity and highway safety.
A spokesperson said it was approved with conditions attached including a light sensor to adjust brightness during darker hours and prohibiting moving or flashing images on the screen.
Mr Smith said after getting local MP Alex Sobel involved, the company responsible for the billboard, Wildstone, found there was a technical issue which caused an issue with the brightness.
It was taken down, fixed and reinstalled on Tuesday.
Mr Smith said although the brightness had reduced, he and his neighbours were angry it had been given approval by the council.
He said a separate application for another digital billboard in Otley had since been refused and was "baffled" as to why the one on his street was allowed.
"It's nothing like the old poster billboards and in my opinion it's hazard for drivers who could easily be distracted by the brightness.
"These are the type of things you see in city centres, not on a street of old stone terraces at the entrance to a historic market town."
Wildstone said: "In determining the application, the council considered both amenity and public safety and concluded that subject to appropriate conditions the proposal was acceptable.
"The council's highways department was consulted and raised no objection."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.