Three Huddersfield men jailed for raping teenage girl
- Published
Three men who groomed and raped a teenage girl they first spotted doing a paper round when she was just 12 years old have been jailed.
Banaras Hussain, Mohammed Akram and Talish Ahmed were convicted of abusing the girl during the mid 1990s.
The men, all from Huddersfield, were jailed for up to 18 years after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.
They were convicted as part of West Yorkshire Police's long-running Operation Tendersea inquiry.
The court heard Hussain and Akram, both 44, and Ahmed, 41, groomed and abused the girl between the ages of 13 and 15.
Det Ch Insp Ian Thorne, said: "These strong sentences reflect the gravity of these men's crimes against a young, innocent girl who they abused in the most appalling fashion.
"I hope these convictions again demonstrate to victims that we will do all we possibly can to help you seek justice no matter when the crimes were committed."
Hussain, of Church Street, Huddersfield, was jailed for 18 years for two offences of rape.
Akram of Moorbottom Road, Huddersfield, was jailed for 13 years for two offences of rape and an indecent assault.
Ahmed of Rashcliffe Hill Road, Huddersfield, was jailed for 10 years for rape.
Operation Tendersea is West Yorkshire Police's ongoing inquiry into non-recent sexual abuse of young girls.
