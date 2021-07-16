Calderdale school offers remote learning for last week of term
- Published
A school has decided to make remote learning optional for its students during the last week of term as regional Covid cases rocket.
Ryburn Valley High School in Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale, remains open for pupils who want to attend in person.
However, it said it wanted to "be fair to everyone" given the high numbers of students self isolating so it was offering the option of study at home.
On Thursday, only 39% of the school population was in attendance, it said.
David Lord, chief executive of the Together Learning Trust, said: "This is not a closure, it's just that Calderdale rates are sky-high so we're just making sure the message is out there that we are open for business and we are doing our best to get to the end of term."
Students attending school will follow their usual timetable and staff will teach all lessons in class and simultaneously "live" to students remotely at home.
The rate of coronavirus cases in the Calderdale area is currently 414 per 100,000 as of 12 July, according to latest government figures.
However, the school quoted numbers from Calderdale Public Health showing a rate of 833 cases per 100,000 for those aged 11-16 and 1,063 cases per 100,000 for 17 and 18-year-olds.
A statement posted on the school's website said: "Due to the current high rates of infection in young people in the local community, and the very high numbers of bubble closures in school, we have decided to give students the opportunity to study remotely next week if parents wish for them to do so.
"This has been a difficult year and we want all students, parents and staff to be able to start the summer holiday free from isolation and have a wonderful break, whilst aiming to maintain a high standard of continuous education for all."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.