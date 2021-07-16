Mohammed Feazan Ayaz: Six deny offences linked to torture murder
Six people have denied helping to cover up the murder of a man who was tortured before his death.
Mohammed Feazan Ayaz, 20, was subjected to the ordeal before his body was found on Saffron Drive, Allerton, on 1 July 2019.
Five men and a woman were told they would face trial for charges including assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
A seventh male defendant did not attend the hearing at Bradford Crown Court.
In March last year three men were jailed for life for the brutal murder of Mr Ayaz, whose naked body was found dumped in the road.
During the trial jurors heard Mr Ayaz was "systematically and sadistically beaten" at an industrial unit in Halifax Road, Denholme.
A woman and one of the men charged are accused of an attempt to pervert the course of justice by cleaning the inside of the unit at the Denholme Business Centre.
Three of the men are accused of assisting an offender by enabling a murder suspect to leave the country.
A fifth man is accused of perverting the course of justice by deleting CCTV footage between 30 June 2019 and 3 July 2019.
Those charged are:
- Waqas Ahmed, 25, of Brantwood Road, Bradford, denies assisting an offender by doing acts which enabled a murder suspect to leave the country
- Sarfraz Ahmed, 32, of Brantwood Drive, Heaton, denies assisting an offender by doing acts which enabled a murder suspect to leave the country
- Hassan Ali, 26 of Thorn Lane, Heaton, denies assisting an offender by doing acts which enabled a murder suspect to leave the country
- Iqrab Choudhury, 29, of Sandford Road, Bradford Moor, Bradford, denies doing acts tending or intended to pervert the course of justice
- Kaukab Khan, 33, of Galsworthy Avenue, Heaton, Bradford, denies doing acts tending or intended to pervert the course of justice
- David Burnett, 39,of Clayton Avenue, Clayton, Bradford, also pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice
A seventh male defendant did not appear before Recorder of Bradford Judge Richard Mansell QC.
During the hearing at Bradford Crown Court, the judge set a trial date of 27 June next year, indicating that it could last up to four weeks.
All six defendants who attended court had their unconditional bail extended until the trial date.
In March last year Raheel Khan, 27, of no fixed abode, was told he would have to serve a minimum of 30 years in jail for the murder of Mr Ayaz.
Suleman Khan, 20, of Sandford Road, Bradford, and Robert Wainwright, 26, of Mannville Terrace, Bradford, were also found guilty of murder and each sentenced to a minimum of 25 years behind bars.