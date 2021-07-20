Wakefield Pugneys lake search: Man's body recovered
A man's body has been recovered from a lake in West Yorkshire.
Emergency crews had been searching Pugneys Country Park in Wakefield after a man was reported getting into difficulty in the water on Sunday.
A body was found in the water at about 13:25 BST on Monday, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force said it was working to identify the man "but it is believed this is the same male who was reported to be in difficulty in the water".
His death is one of six reported in lakes and rivers in England over recent days as the country has seen the hottest weather so far this year.
Councillor Michael Graham, from Wakefield Council, which runs the site, said the man's death was "a stark reminder of the very real dangers of swimming in open water".
He urged people not to swim in places that "are not specifically created for swimming".
"We want everyone to be aware of the risks of cooling off in open water such as ponds, lakes and quarries," he said.
"There are often hidden dangers underneath the surface, such as discarded waste that can entrap people, as well as slippery rocks and changes in water depth. Water can also be dangerously cold when it gets deeper."
The park is expected to reopen today, the council confirmed.
