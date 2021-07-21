Teenager found dead in Knottingley canal in hot weather
- Published
The body of a 15-year-old boy has been found in a canal in West Yorkshire.
Emergency services pulled the teenager from the water in Stocking Lane, Knottingley, shortly before 18:00 BST on Tuesday.
He died at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said. The Homicide and Major Inquiry Team are investigating and urged any witnesses to come forward.
The boy's death is the third death involving water in Yorkshire over the past few days.
'Very cold'
Det Ch Insp Tony Nicholson, said: "This has been a tragic incident in which a boy has sadly lost his life and I would like to advise people of the dangers posed by open water.
"Even on days as hot as we have had recently, canals can still be very cold and cold water can cause cramps in even the strongest swimmers.
"Currents created by boats and water movements around locks and weirs can also be dangerous. There may also be items lurking beneath the surface that could cause injury."
On Tuesday, the body of a man was recovered from a lake in Pugneys Country Park in Wakefield.
In South Yorkshire, a man was found dead in a lake in Crookes Valley Park, Sheffield, just before midnight on Sunday.
