Bill and Ted actor Alex Winter supports British man's tumour fund
A British man who named his brain tumours after film icons Bill and Ted got a most excellent boost from one of the movie's stars.
Christian Laycock, 44, and partner Joanna Jaeger, from Wakefield, have raised nearly £60,000 for potentially life-saving treatment in Germany.
Mr Laycock, who was diagnosed in March, said he was shocked to discover actor Alex Winter had shared his campaign.
The Bill S Preston actor tweeted: "Help Chris get rid of bad Bill & Ted."
When the couple first noticed something was wrong, they thought it could be a side effect of his Covid-19 vaccine but the immune response it caused alerted them to the underlying problem.
As his treatment got under way, Mr Laycock said he named his tumours to "take away their power".
"I called them Bill and Ted because they are taking us on an excellent adventure. If you don't laugh, you'll cry," he said.
The father-of-three said he was gobsmacked when Winter, who starred alongside Keanu Reeves in the hit franchise, shared their fundraising mission with his 136,000 followers.
"You could've knocked us over with a feather," he said.
Winter's tweet mentions "bad Bill & Ted" - an apparent reference to a pair of robot clones sent from the future to destroy the time-travelling duo in the Bogus Journey sequel.
Please donate and help Chris get rid of bad Bill & Ted 👇 https://t.co/klMM4jb8F4— Alex Winter (@Winter) July 16, 2021
After spotting the post, Mr Laycock replied to Winter to thank him for his support, adding: "I knew there was some good in calling them Bill & Ted!".
Ms Jaeger said: "Seeing people rallying round takes your breath away. It's the positive moment out of such a negative experience, it's just been overwhelming.
"It's absolutely restored my faith in humanity."
Mr Laycock, who was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma, is undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy to stabilise his condition at Manchester's Christie Hospital.
He will head over to Germany for his screening, primary tests and assessment in September, before starting treatment in December.
