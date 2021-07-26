Tokyo 2020: Parents of Matty Lee and Tom Pidcock on gold medal wins
The parents of two of Team GB's newest Olympic champions have spoken of their pride, joy and nerves.
Matty Lee, 23, and Tom Pidcock, 21, both from Leeds, took gold in the synchronised diving and cross-country mountain biking respectively.
Helen Lee said it had been an "unreal" experience while Giles Pidcock said his son's success had not fully sunk in.
The young sportsmen's achievements helped propel Great Britain into fourth on the Tokyo Olympics medals table.
Mrs Lee said she watched the nail-biting finale to the men's synchronised 10m platform event at home in Leeds.
And it came down to the wire with Lee, who was appearing in his first Olympic games, and diving partner Tom Daley narrowly edging out China's Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen.
Mrs Lee said: "A very exciting morning, it was quite nerve-wracking and then it was just unreal, it was quite a nervous minute while the scores came up.
"We've got a garden full of friends and family and the noise we made when we saw the reaction that Tom and Matty had when the scores came up was just amazing."
As news of Lee and Daley's triumph in the pool broke, 95 miles (153km) south-west of the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Pidcock had worked himself into a commanding lead at the Izu MTB course.
Watching at home in Leeds, his mother, Sonja Harper, and father said: "I don't think it has sunk in yet.
"It begins to come home to you as he crossed the line and the phones in the house started ringing with hundreds of messages," said Mr Pidcock.
"I think it'll dawn on us over the next few weeks."
Mr Pidcock said they had shared an emotional call with their son shortly after he crossed the line.
"He was struggling to talk to us," he said.
"He's been training, eating, sleeping and avoiding other people to not get Covid so having worked so he hard he has achieved it."
Councillor James Lewis, the leader of Leeds City Council has also congratulated the two athletes on their success.
He said: "This is a truly wonderful achievement and a fitting reward for their hard work and dedication over many, many years to now reach the pinnacle of their respectful sports.
"To see athletes from our city on the Olympic podium is always a very special moment."
