Bradford teacher banned for drinking alcohol in school
A teacher who admitted drinking alcohol at work and shouting an offensive phrase at a colleague has been banned from the classroom.
Co-workers reported Year 4 James Langley, 48, seeming "out of it" and smelling of alcohol, a panel heard.
He had joined St Oswald's C of E Primary Academy, Bradford, in November 2019 and resigned a month later.
A professional conduct panel said he could appeal to have the ban lifted in two years.
Mr Langley, who did not attend the virtual meeting on 12 July, admitted he had consumed alcohol on the school premises on one or more occasions during his employment at the school.
On 29 November 2019, colleagues reported he was "intoxicated and smelled strongly of alcohol" at a staff meeting, having appeared sober at an earlier meeting.
On one or more occasions between 4 November and 2 December 2019 "he shouted 'yo, biatch', or words to that effect" at a colleague, the panel heard.
Mr Langley admitted his behaviour amounted to unacceptable professional conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute a Teaching Regulation Agency report said.
Considering mitigating circumstances, the panel mentioned his "genuine remorse" in a witness statement and noted his previous "good history" during 20 years in the profession.
Sarah Buxcey, on behalf of the Secretary of State, agreed with the panel's recommendation to impose a prohibition order preventing him from teaching, with a review period of two years.
