Nigha Hussain jailed for abusing and trying to rape girl in Bradford
A man who sexually abused and attempted to rape a young girl has been jailed for 18 years.
Nigha Hussain, 48, was 22 when he began exposing himself in front of his victim in Bradford.
The abuse started in 1995 when the girl was eight and continued over the next five years, police said.
He was found guilty of seven counts of indecent assault, three counts of attempted rape of a child and indecency with a child at Bradford Crown Court.
Hussain, of Court Road, Birmingham, was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.
West Yorkshire Police's Deborah Thornes said: "The actions of Hussain had a lasting impact on the victim, which is why she decided to come forward many years later and report what he had done, and I'd like to commend her bravery for doing so.
"Although his crimes were committed years ago, it does not diminish the severity of his actions."
