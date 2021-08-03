Van fire near Huddersfield and Brighouse closes M62 motorway
A van fire closed the M62 motorway westbound for about three hours in West Yorkshire.
The motorway blaze between J25 Brighouse and J24 Huddersfield also caused delays eastbound as emergency services attended the scene.
A carriageway was damaged by the fire but traffic began flowing just after 18:00 BST said Highways England.
One of the four carriageways remains closed with delays caused by more than 6 miles (10km) of congestion, it added.
Ex-footballer and TV host Dion Dublin was one of the thousands of travellers caught in the disruption, he tweeted a video of himself at the side of the motorway expressing the hope that everybody was safe.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journey, said Highways England.
Incident on the M62!— Dion Dublin (@DionDublinsDube) August 3, 2021
I hope everyone is OK🤞🏾! pic.twitter.com/1G3aq1iuwT
