Leeds 'state-of-the-art' hospital plans revealed in new images
- Published
Images of two new "state-of-the-art" hospitals due to be built in Leeds have been revealed.
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust plans to build a hospital for adults and a new hospital for children on the site of the Leeds General Infirmary.
Work on the new buildings, inspired by the contours of the Yorkshire landscape, is due to to start in 2023.
The plans have been described as "one of the most significant healthcare projects in the UK".
Julian Hartley, the Trust's chief executive, said: "The building of our two new hospitals is the most important development in Leeds city centre for a generation. And, in terms of hospital-based healthcare, it's the most important development in the city centre since 1868, when Leeds General Infirmary was first built.
"These inspirational designs will see not only the creation of world class medical and research facilities, but also the creation of a landmark public building, of real architectural quality, of which Leeds can truly be proud."
Inspired by Yorkshire's fells and dales the designs, which include an island garden, outdoor space and play area, will bring all clinical services for children and young people in Leeds under one roof for the first time.
The adult hospital will also include a new maternity centre and increased capacity for the critical care unit.
Dr Phil Wood, chief medical officer at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said he hoped the new hospitals would be "landmark public buildings".
"All through this process we have involved those who know our hospitals best - our patients, clinicians and healthcare staff who work there every day - and we'll be engaging with them again as we move towards our final design plan," he added.
The construction is part of the government's £3.7bn commitment to create 40 hospitals by 2030.
