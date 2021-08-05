Jake Mangle-Wurzel: Tributes paid to eccentric 'legend' of Huddersfield
Self-confessed "professional eccentric" Jake Mangle-Wurzel has died aged 83 after being diagnosed with skin cancer.
Mr Mangle-Wurzel, from Huddersfield, has been described as a "enigmatic character" who was "much loved" by those who knew him.
He came to fame in the 1980s making regular TV appearances and featured in a 2014 documentary about his life.
Friend John Carrington said Mr Mangle-Wurzel died at Kirkwood Hospice surrounded by family and friends.
Paying tribute, Mr Carrington said Mr Mangle-Wurzel would be remembered as a "Huddersfield legend".
Born John Grey he changed his name to Jake Mangle-Wurzel in the late 1970s and became a well-known personality, often spotted driving around in a car with a bathtub on the roof.
He lived in a cottage in so-called 'Wurzel Land', on the outskirts of Huddersfield, before it burnt down in 2010.
Complete with drawbridge and water wheel, Mr Mangle-Wurzel said his home was "priceless" in a BBC interview in the 1980s.
He said his life was based on the principle of "wurzeling", which he described as "behaviour denoting freedom of expression governed only by strong moral conscience and signifying rejection of the restrictive influences of the establishment".
Mr Carrington said: "He was an unusual character and the world is sadly lacking in unusual characters.
"Anybody who lived in Huddersfield knew Jake Mangle-Wurzel. He was well-known and had a passion for the place."
Mr Mangle-Wurzel occasionally fell out with the authorities, once being told to remove waste from outside his home.
However, filmmaker Michelle Highway, who spent five-years making the documentary Mr Somebody? said: "Many people saw it as junk [but] it was art really".
She added: "It was quite cool to see someone look so outrageous and not be afraid to be outrageous."
