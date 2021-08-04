Sarah Keith murder: Jealous boyfriend stabbed and strangled partner
A jealous boyfriend strangled his partner with a dressing gown cord and stabbed her in the heart because he thought she had cheated on him.
Carl Chadwick, 35, killed Sarah Keith, 26, in a "brutal and callous" attack at her flat in Horsforth on 12 April.
Leeds Crown Court heard that after the killing he covered her body with a curtain and watched television.
Chadwick, of no fixed abode, was jailed for a minimum of 25 years after pleading guilty to murder.
Chadwick began a relationship with mother-of-one Ms Keith in 2017 while he was in between prison sentences.
However, he later became convinced she had cheated on him while he was in jail and began plotting to kill her, the court was told.
On the day she died the couple had been out drinking before going back to Ms Keith's flat.
The court heard they had sex and shortly afterwards Chadwick strangled Ms Keith before stabbing her five times in the chest.
Afterwards, he covered her body with a curtain while he watched TV and took drugs before going to bed.
'Suffered greatly'
He planned to flee to Blackpool the next day but eventually handed himself into police and confessed to her murder, the court heard.
Passing sentence Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said: "This was a prolonged attempt at strangulation before you stabbed her repeatedly.
"In that time before her death she would have suffered greatly. It was brutal."
He said Ms Keith's family, including her seven-year-old daughter, had been left heartbroken, adding that Chadwick had "taken the life of someone they loved and valued so much".
The court heard Chadwick had been diagnosed with an abnormal personality with paranoid traits, which had been made worse by drug and alcohol use.
