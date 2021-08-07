Halifax death: Murder investigation starts after man found injured
- Published
A murder investigation has been started following the death of a man who was found badly injured in Halifax.
The man, believed to be in his 20s, was found in Myrtle Avenue after police were called to the scene shortly before 09:00 BST.
He was taken to hospital but died a short time later, West Yorkshire Police said.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone else with information to come forward.
