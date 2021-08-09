BBC News

Murder charge over injured Halifax man's death

Published
image sourceGoogle
image captionThe man was found injured in Myrtle Avenue and taken to hospital

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a man found injured in Halifax.

The injured man, 20, was found in Myrtle Avenue on Saturday morning. He was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards, West Yorkshire Police said.

Jake Wilkinson, 20, of Furness Drive, Halifax, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court later.

A 35-year-old woman also arrested has been released under investigation.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.