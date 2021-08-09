Murder charge over injured Halifax man's death
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after the death of a man found injured in Halifax.
The injured man, 20, was found in Myrtle Avenue on Saturday morning. He was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards, West Yorkshire Police said.
Jake Wilkinson, 20, of Furness Drive, Halifax, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court later.
A 35-year-old woman also arrested has been released under investigation.
