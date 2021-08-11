Bradford taxi driver killing: Man guilty of road rage revenge murder
A man has been convicted of murdering a taxi driver in a revenge attack after a road rage incident.
Ricardo Linton, 45, gunned down Mohammed Basharat, 33, on 20 October 2001 after the two men had been involved in a scuffle the night before.
He shot Mr Basharat twice in the head in a taxi office in Bradford before trying to shoot another man, Bradford Crown Court heard.
Linton will be sentenced for murder and attempted murder on 27 September.
Prosecutor Richard Wright QC said the men were involved in "a mild incident of road rage" on the evening of 19 October 2001 after Linton blocked Mr Basharat's vehicle with his own.
He said the two men had got out of their cars and Linton was placed in a headlock, but managed to escape when the pair fell to the ground.
As Linton ran off he shouted at Mr Basharat, that he would "come back and kill him".
The following night, Linton walked into a taxi office on Park Lane, Bradford wearing a green balaclava and fired four shots, hitting Mr Basharat in the head and mouth.
He then turned the gun on another driver in the office, who he thought could identify him from the road rage incident, but the weapon jammed and he ran off.
Mr Wright told the jury that Linton was "prepared to execute another man in cold blood because his pride had been bruised".
"He was plainly a man with a very short temper, and a man who could not stand coming off second best," he said.
"But most strikingly, whilst he may have been physically too weak to beat his opponent in a fair fight, he was willing to use a firearm to exact a wholly disproportionate revenge when he felt slighted."
After the killing Linton fled to Jamaica.
In 2003 Linton was arrested in Jamaica by police officers from the US and taken back to America to stand trial over a fatal shooting in New York.
Linton was found guilty of that murder in 2005 and jailed, but last September he was extradited from the US to stand trial here for the murder of Mr Basharat.
