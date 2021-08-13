BBC News

Michael Jackson fragrance fraud denied by Batley designer Hrh Arfaq

A fashion designer who claimed to own a bottle of perfume made by Michael Jackson worth £44m has appeared in court charged with fraud.

Hrh Arfaq, from Batley, West Yorkshire, said the intellectual rights to a fragrance by the singer were also his.

At Westminster Magistrates' Court he denied two counts of fraud, one count of possession of criminal property and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

Mr Arfaq, 50, is due to appear at crown court in September.

Prosecutors said Mr Arfaq, who was granted bail, sold a bottle of the perfume to fellow designer Deborah Martinelli Bonavia for £370,000.

He is also accused of claiming he had a £48m deal to sell 200 Ghost brand bags to the royal family of Brunei.

The prosecution said he had told Russian socialite Natalia Rotenburg he had an agreement with a company to produce a pen with her personal branding.

He is accused of later stealing her Bentley convertible.

image sourcePA Media
image captionMr Arfaq's lawyer Graham Atkins also denies the charges against him

The prosecution also stated between August 2019 and July 2020 Mr Arfaq had driven a Ferrari Spider, worth £229,000, knowing or suspecting it was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Also appearing in court was Mr Arfaq's lawyer, Graham Atkins.

The 54-year-old, of Fleet Street, London, is charged with two counts of making articles for use in fraud.

He also entered a not guilty plea and was bailed to appear at Inner London Crown Court on 9 September.

