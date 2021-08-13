Michael Jackson fragrance fraud denied by Batley designer Hrh Arfaq
A fashion designer who claimed to own a bottle of perfume made by Michael Jackson worth £44m has appeared in court charged with fraud.
Hrh Arfaq, from Batley, West Yorkshire, said the intellectual rights to a fragrance by the singer were also his.
At Westminster Magistrates' Court he denied two counts of fraud, one count of possession of criminal property and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.
Mr Arfaq, 50, is due to appear at crown court in September.
Prosecutors said Mr Arfaq, who was granted bail, sold a bottle of the perfume to fellow designer Deborah Martinelli Bonavia for £370,000.
He is also accused of claiming he had a £48m deal to sell 200 Ghost brand bags to the royal family of Brunei.
The prosecution said he had told Russian socialite Natalia Rotenburg he had an agreement with a company to produce a pen with her personal branding.
He is accused of later stealing her Bentley convertible.
The prosecution also stated between August 2019 and July 2020 Mr Arfaq had driven a Ferrari Spider, worth £229,000, knowing or suspecting it was the proceeds of criminal conduct.
Also appearing in court was Mr Arfaq's lawyer, Graham Atkins.
The 54-year-old, of Fleet Street, London, is charged with two counts of making articles for use in fraud.
He also entered a not guilty plea and was bailed to appear at Inner London Crown Court on 9 September.
