Ben Nevis: Amputee Ben Lovell to lead charity climb
- Published
A man who set up a fitness retreat for amputees after losing his leg is to lead a group of people up Ben Nevis.
Ben Lovell, 42, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, had his leg amputated above the knee after a blood clot in 2017.
He started running week-long camps in Tenerife for amputees to build their fitness and confidence and will soon offer free places for child amputees.
Mr Lovell has so far raised over £13,000, enabling him to run his first "Amp Camp" for children next February.
The money he has raised through completing challenges around the UK will pay for six children and their families to spend a week at the retreat in Tenerife, with the focus on fun rather than fitness.
So far in his fundraising, Mr Lovell has walked up Helvellyn and Scafell Pike in the Lake District, completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks, walked 10 laps of Ogden Water in Halifax and jumped out of a plane in Devon.
He has also walked Pen Y Fan, Cribin and Corn Du in the Brecon Beacons.
Mr Lovell has a fully blocked femoral artery, which means he can only stand for about 10 minutes without having to take a break.
He said: "I had a really bad start accepting what had happened, I had depression, anxiety and PTSD.
"When you come out of hospital, there is absolutely no help for you at all. When you get home and realise you can't get upstairs or need help getting to the bathroom, it's a mental struggle."
He went on a wellness retreat in Tenerife and approached the owner about setting up Amp Camp for amputees. The first was held in June, with about 60 people taking part.
"I then had the idea to do something similar for kids, less about health and fitness and more about fun. I picked six children, who were amputated due to cancer, meningitis or sepsis, and they will come along with their parents and siblings in February next year."
Mr Lovell said it was about providing the children with a safe space to be among other amputees, where they would not feel different.
He said: "It's just to get a bit of their childhood back. They have spent years going into hospital appointments and I wanted to give something back."
Those attending are from around the UK, including Newcastle, Birmingham and London.
The Ben Nevis climb will see up to 50 people, several of whom are amputees, take part to raise money for the children's Amp Camp.
Mr Lovell said: "Part of these walks is about raising money, but I have realised there are a lot of amputees with mental health problems, so they can get out and meet new people."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.