Leeds doctor's practice has registration suspended
- Published
A GP's practice had its registration suspended after a health watchdog found "significant safety concerns and the potential risk of harm to patients".
Shadwell Medical Centre in Leeds was rated "inadequate" by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an unannounced inspection in June.
The CQC raised concerns about "possible missed diagnoses" for patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease.
The BBC has contacted the practice for a response.
In its report, the CQC said that there was "no clear systems in place to manage patients with urgent needs".
"Some days there was no doctor on site which is unacceptable as a patient could need a face-to-face appointment. We also found evidence that this led to delayed access to patient care and treatment," the CQC said.
"There was a lack of leadership in the practice leading to a risk of patient harm and staff told us that the lead GP was rarely visible in the practice."
The report also raised concerns about how results from medical tests were dealt with and said that "some staff were asked to carry out duties they weren't qualified for".
Patients registered with the practice will now be treated elsewhere. The licence suspension is set to run until 22 September.
NHS Leeds Clinical Care Commissioning Group (CCG) said: "As a result, the CCG suspended the GP contract and put in place temporary caretaking arrangements with another practice, who have taken immediate steps to address some of the findings of the CQC report.
"These arrangements have already resulted in improvements in the accessibility of services at the practice and in systems and processes to improve care for patients."
The CCG said it would be contacting Shadwell patients "about their care and future options".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.