Bradford mother jailed after 'home alone' son killed by car
- Published
A mother has been jailed after her seven-year-old son was knocked down and killed when he was left alone at his home in West Yorkshire.
Bradford Crown Court heard Wendy Hall, 33, had left Malakye at the house in Bradford, which had no electricity or gas, while she went to see her partner.
The boy got out of the locked house and was hit by a car on Manchester Road.
Hall was jailed for four and a half years after admitting neglect and other offences.
The court was told that Hall had left her mobile phone with Malakye for him to play on while she was away and it appeared that he got out of the house shortly after she left.
Police found the damaged phone at the crash scene and inquiries led them to the house which was in darkness and with the door open.
Hall was traced to her partner's home and she was taken to Bradford Royal Infirmary to identify her son's body.
'Tragic consequences'
Prosecutor Abigail Langford said when Hall was interviewed the next day she admitted leaving Malakye at home on his own.
"She told officers she had left the door to the premises locked so Malakye could not go out," said Ms Langford.
"She said she did not think Malakye could use the bolt on the back door."
Hall's lawyer, Saf Salam, said his client had been diagnosed with a bipolar disorder and had suffered from depression and anxiety since her teens.
Passing sentence, Recorder Tahir Khan QC told Hall: "I've no reason to doubt you locked the door to stop him getting out but, as we know, he did with those tragic consequences.
"This is category one harm in my judgement. The deliberate act of leaving Malakye alone and vulnerable resulted in his death."
Hall was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to the neglect charge. She also received an additional 18 months in prison for other matters.
