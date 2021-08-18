Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother in court accused of murdering teenage son
- Published
A mother has been remanded in custody to await trial accused of murdering her teenage son.
Sebastian Kalinowski, 15, died after being found unconscious at a property on Leeds Road in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, on Friday.
His mother, Agnieszka Kalinowska, 34, and Andrezej Latoszewski, 37, both of Leeds Road, Huddersfield, have been charged with his murder.
Both were remanded into custody after a hearing at Leeds Crown Court.
They are next due at before the crown court for a plea hearing on 15 September. A provisional trial date has been set for 7 February 2022.
West Yorkshire Police said Sebastian, originally from Poland, had suffered "a number of physical injuries".
Police previously said officers were trying to build up a picture of the teenager who had only been in England for a short amount of time before his death and spoke limited English.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.