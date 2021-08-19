Eileen Barrott murder: Husband detained in Scotland
- Published
Police searching for the husband of Eileen Barrott have made an arrest.
Police said 54-year-old Mark Barrott had been detained on suspicion of murder by Police Scotland in the Elgin area at 04:30 BST.
Mrs Barrott, 50, was found seriously injured in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, Leeds, on Sunday evening, but died at the scene.
Police said Mr Barrott would be brought back to West Yorkshire for questioning in relation to his wife's death.
Officers had been trying to trace him since Sunday evening, when he was seen at Leeds railway station heading for Scotland, and had made a number of public appeals.
Det Ch Insp Rolfe from West Yorkshire Police said: "We would like to thank all the members of the public who contacted us with information, and also our colleagues in Police Scotland for their assistance and support with this investigation."
Mrs Barrott worked at St James's Hospital in Leeds where bosses said her colleagues had been shocked by her death.
A spokesman for Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said: "It is with great sadness that we have heard about the sudden and unexpected passing of Eileen Barrott.
"She will be sadly missed by all her friends and colleagues across the trust."
Mrs Barrott had worked as a staff nurse in a number of departments since joining the trust in 1996.
Neighbours said the family had lived in Naburn Fold for about 20 years and had two adult children - a son and a daughter.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.