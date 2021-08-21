BBC News

Leeds Leodis archive seeks help over old photos

image sourceLeeds Libraries Leodis.net
image captionThis picture was taken in Dr B's Caribbean restaurant on Chapeltown Road in Leeds. Did you work or eat there?

Leeds' residents are being asked to help identify thousands of unknown people and places in archive pictures.

The Leodis website features 62,000 photographs taken in the city across the decades since 1860.

Local history librarians have picked out a small selection of images hoping to jog people's memories and reveal more about several mystery photographs.

Andrea Ellison, chief librarian, said people's contributions created "a rich tapestry of voices not always heard".

image sourceLeeds Libraries Leodis.net
image captionMembers of the successful swimming team at Burley Road School were the champions of 1959

The Leeds Libraries service images include distinctive group pictures such as the Burley Road Primary School swimming team (1959) and the Blue Aces jazz band (1930s).

Ms Ellison said: "Comments provide a way for people who have lived in Leeds or visited the city to contribute their own experiences to the historical record."

image sourceLeeds Libraries Leodis.net
image captionThe Blue Aces Jazz Band was snapped ready to blow up a storm in a 1930s concert

Other poignant pictures including group shots of factory workers, community events and street scenes are available online.

People are being asked by the local history team to identify any facts or stories behind such photographs.

Thousands of other pictures taken around the West Yorkshire city are already featured on the Leodis website.

image sourceLeeds Libraries Leodis.net
image captionThe lasses of Barnbow No. 1 National Filling Factory were caught on camera hard at work in World War One
image sourceLeeds Libraries Leodis.net
image captionDid you go to this community celebration at the Sikh Centre in Chapeltown?

Councillor Mary Harland said: "Leodis is a vital local and social history resource for our city."

Leeds Libraries was doing "amazing work" to preserve the city's memories for future generations, she added.

image sourceLeeds Libraries Leodis.net
image captionAda Stone is pictured with a wartime delivery of milk in 1942 - but where is it?
image sourceLeeds Libraries Leodis.net
image captionIf you worked at Hepworth's factory in Leeds, do you remember this 1970s scene?

