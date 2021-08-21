Leeds Leodis archive seeks help over old photos
Leeds' residents are being asked to help identify thousands of unknown people and places in archive pictures.
The Leodis website features 62,000 photographs taken in the city across the decades since 1860.
Local history librarians have picked out a small selection of images hoping to jog people's memories and reveal more about several mystery photographs.
Andrea Ellison, chief librarian, said people's contributions created "a rich tapestry of voices not always heard".
The Leeds Libraries service images include distinctive group pictures such as the Burley Road Primary School swimming team (1959) and the Blue Aces jazz band (1930s).
Ms Ellison said: "Comments provide a way for people who have lived in Leeds or visited the city to contribute their own experiences to the historical record."
Other poignant pictures including group shots of factory workers, community events and street scenes are available online.
People are being asked by the local history team to identify any facts or stories behind such photographs.
Thousands of other pictures taken around the West Yorkshire city are already featured on the Leodis website.
Councillor Mary Harland said: "Leodis is a vital local and social history resource for our city."
Leeds Libraries was doing "amazing work" to preserve the city's memories for future generations, she added.
