Eileen Barrott death: Husband charged with murder
A man has been charged with murdering his wife at the couple's home.
Nurse Eileen Barrott, 50, was found seriously injured in Naburn Fold, in the Whinmoor area of Leeds, last Sunday, but died at the scene.
Her husband Mark Barrott, 54, was arrested near Elgin, in Scotland, in the early hours of Thursday.
Mr Barrott is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with murder.
Mrs Barrott worked as a nurse at St James's Hospital in Leeds.
