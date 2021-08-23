Queensbury tunnel memorial commemorates 10 dead workers
- Published
A memorial to the 10 men known to have died during construction of the Queensbury tunnel has been installed.
Work on the now disused 1.4-mile (2.3km) railway tunnel between Bradford and Halifax began in 1874 and was completed in July 1878.
Now campaigners hoping to reopen the disused tunnel as a cycle route have remembered the navvies who built it.
Two rows of wooden railway sleepers stand either side of the path and each is dedicated to a man who died.
The tunnel was delayed by two years despite a 600-strong workforce, with dozens of injuries, many of them life-changing, and 10 deaths, said the Queensbury Tunnel Society.
Richard Sutcliffe, 30, the first casualty was working at the bottom of a shaft when a skip fell down it and struck him.
Among the other fatalities Henry Jones and John Gough were withdrawing an apparently failed explosive charge when it detonated.
There are not many memorials to the men who built the railways and canals but another in Otley also remembers railway workers.
The materials to create the commemorative artwork were donated by the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway, said organisers.
Graeme Bickerdike, of the Queensbury Tunnel Society, said: "Navvies are the forgotten heroes of the railway boom that changed the nation in the 19th Century.
"Against the odds - without any of the mechanical advantages bestowed on today's engineers - they bored passageways and erected inspiring structures to overcome formidable topographical barriers."
There has been a long-running battle over future use of the tunnel, with campaigners wanting it to become part of a cycle network.
The memorial is to be formally inaugurated in October.
