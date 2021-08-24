Pinderfields Hospital criticised over death of patient, 84,
- Published
An 84-year-old woman who died after falling from her hospital bed was only noticed when someone passed her room, a coroner has found.
Mary Ann Lincoln, 84, died on 21 May 2020 at Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield.
A Prevention of Future Deaths Report (PFDR) which criticised the hospital's falls policy found she was left on the floor "for some time".
Mid Yorkshire Hopitals NHS Trust said it was unable to comment.
Mrs Lincoln, who had a heart condition and a history of falls, was only checked upon once during the night
This was despite it being known she needed to get up to use the toilet, the report said.
She went to bed, with bed rails up, at 21:30 BST on 20 May and was checked at 02:40 before she was found dead four hours later.
In her findings, assistant West Yorkshire coroner Lorraine Harris said the bed rails had been in place when Mrs Lincoln was found and "it was evident she had lain there for some time" and was only found after someone noticed her while passing her door.
Evidence at the inquest said she had been given an under dosage of heart medication which may have contributed to her feeling breathless and needing to go to the bathroom more often.
The PFDR noted there was "no guidance or policy" with regard to overnight checks on patients classed as vulnerable, at risk of falling or who were known to get up in the night.
A bed rails policy was in place but the coroner said that evidence showed staff responsible for implementing it were either unaware of it or found it confusing.
She said this created "a void between producing a policy and ensuring it is circulated and understood".
Ms Harris said it was her opinion that action should be taken to prevent future deaths and the hospital trust "had the power to take such action".