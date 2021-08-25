Rashid Iqbal jailed for 'depraved' sex abuse of girl
- Published
A man who carried out "depraved sexual offending" on a teenage girl in Huddersfield has been jailed.
Rashid Iqbal, 46, abused his victim between 2003 and 2005 when she was aged 13 to 15, Leeds Crown Court was told.
Det Ch Insp Ian Thornes, from West Yorkshire Police, said Iqbal took "advantage of her vulnerability in the worst way".
He is the latest to be convicted as part of a major inquiry into historic child sex exploitation in Huddersfield.
Iqbal, of Dryclough Road, Huddersfield, had previously been found guilty following a four-day trial.
He was jailed for two offences of causing or inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity and two offences of indecency with a child under 14.
Det Ch Insp Thornes added: "Iqbal richly deserves the sentences given to him...for what was targeted and depraved sexual offending against a child."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.