West Yorkshire M62 motorway closed due to police incident
The M62 motorway was closed for more than an hour in West Yorkshire due to an "ongoing police incident".
The motorway was closed between J25 Brighouse to J24 Ainley Top, said West Yorkshire Police.
It caused long tailbacks with about seven miles (11km) of traffic queuing westbound and another three miles (5km) eastbound at its height, according to National Highways Yorkshire.
The road reopened just after 08:00 BST it said.
The diversion routes were also congested, National Highways added.
It is not known what the police incident was.
