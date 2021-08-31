Man jailed for Huddersfield shooting in which boy, 12, injured
- Published
A man has been jailed for six years for his part in a shooting which left a 12-year-old boy with facial injuries.
The victim needed "lengthy hospital treatment" after he was shot outside Northfield Hall Community Centre, in Huddersfield, in March 2020.
Jordan Kelly, 19, from Huddersfield, admitted possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and perverting the course of justice.
Two other people were also sentenced for trying to help Kelly evade justice.
Kelly was jailed at Leeds Crown Court last Friday.
John Foggo, 40, was jailed for four years after being found guilty of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender.
Sarah Nixon, 37, of Royds Avenue, Holmfirth, was given a suspended 18 month sentence after being found guilty of perverting the course of justice.
Det Ch Insp Vanessa Rolfe, said: "The shooting of this 12-year-old was an appalling act which could very easily resulted in him losing his life.
"The firearms discharge itself remains under investigation and we remain committed to bringing the other parties involved in this very serious incident to justice."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.