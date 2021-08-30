Wakefield assault: Man has 'life-changing' injuries after assault
A man has been left with potentially life-threatening injuries after a serious assault.
The man, aged in his 30s, was found with serious head injuries outside a takeaway on Westgate, in Wakefield, at 05:00 BST on Sunday.
West Yorkshire Police said the incident is thought to have happened in the early hours of Sunday.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.
