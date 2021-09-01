Huddersfield drug-addicted teen 'used as a child prostitute'
A man got a teenage girl addicted to drugs so she would work for him as a prostitute in Huddersfield, a court has heard.
The prosecution allege 41-year-old Manzoor Hassan exploited the girl, then aged 16, in 2006 and made her dependent on crack cocaine and heroin.
At Leeds Crown Court, Mr Hassan, of no fixed address, denied two counts of rape and supplying a Class A drug.
He also denied a charge of controlling a child prostitute.
Opening the case for the prosecution, Kate Batty told the jury the teenager was living in a children's home when she met the defendant and knew him by the nickname 'Manny'.
The court heard he gave her drugs, leading her to being "off her head", before the pair had sex in an alleyway.
"She was young and he had deliberately ensured that she was under the influence of hard drugs that he had given her, such that she was not in a position to truly and freely consent to the sex," the prosecution said.
'Cynical and manipulative'
The court heard Mr Hassan took the girl to Great Northern Street, a "renowned location" for prostitution, and "controlled her work as a child prostitute" after she became addicted to drugs.
Ms Batty told the jury: "The entire scenario was a cynical and manipulative design by him to ensure he had a regular source of income for his own drug habit."
She concluded: "[The witness] is here to tell you the truth.
"That Manzoor Hassan exploited her all those years ago by raping her, getting her addicted to drugs and sending her off to work for him."
The trial is due to last for four days.
