Man accused of getting girl addicted to drugs did same to others
A man accused of getting a teenage girl hooked on drugs to sell her for sex had previous convictions for similar offences, a jury heard.
Manzoor Hassan, 41, supplied heroin to a 13-year-old and admitted during a 2017 court case he had ordered her to have sex with men for money.
A year later, he was found guilty of similar offences against another girl.
Mr Hassan, of no fixed address, denies the latest charges of two counts of rape and supplying a Class A drug.
He also denies a charge of controlling a child prostitute.
'Sex in alleyway'
Leeds Crown Court was told Mr Hassan exploited the Huddersfield girl, then aged 16, in 2006 and made her dependent on crack cocaine and heroin.
The court heard the teenager was living in a children's home when she met the defendant and knew him by the nickname "Manny".
He gave her drugs, leading her to being "off her head", before the pair had sex in an alleyway, the court was told.
The court was told Mr Hassan had convictions for offences including inciting prostitution of a female when she was 12 or 13, supplying heroin to a female when she was 12 or 13 and indecent assault, which dated back to 2003 to 2005.
Giving evidence, Mr Hassan said he was ashamed of his previous behaviour and that afterwards he had changed as a person.
He said: "Nothing I can say can justify what I've done."
He said by the time he met the girl to whom the current charges relate, he had "learnt from his behaviour", but said they had met up on several occasions in Huddersfield to take drugs together.
Asked whether he supplied her with drugs and encouraged her to work as a prostitute for money, he answered: "No".
The trial continues.
